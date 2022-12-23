Proton Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.40 Million (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Over the last week, Proton has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Proton has a market capitalization of $21.20 million and $1.40 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proton coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.



Proton Profile

Proton’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 13,955,047,028 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,956,302 coins. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Proton is blog.protonchain.com. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Proton is www.proton.org.

Buying and Selling Proton

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

