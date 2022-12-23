Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.09

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.09 and traded as high as $5.14. Puma Biotechnology shares last traded at $4.99, with a volume of 724,796 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Puma Biotechnology Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $227.74 million, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:PBYI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. Puma Biotechnology had a return on equity of 84.14% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $57.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the second quarter worth $28,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the first quarter worth $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the second quarter worth $32,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the third quarter worth $35,000. 60.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

