Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for TotalEnergies SE Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:TTE)

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for TotalEnergies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.07 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.27. The consensus estimate for TotalEnergies’ current full-year earnings is $14.39 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TotalEnergies’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $69.04 billion for the quarter.

TTE has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €66.00 ($70.21) to €68.00 ($72.34) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($58.40) to €60.00 ($63.83) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($61.70) to €65.00 ($69.15) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.92.

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $62.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.83. TotalEnergies has a 52 week low of $44.61 and a 52 week high of $63.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,672,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673,271 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 38.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,777,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,252 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 29.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,514,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,855,000 after buying an additional 2,166,385 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in TotalEnergies by 262,768.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,824,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,200,000 after buying an additional 1,823,612 shares during the last quarter. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.529 per share. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.65%.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

