Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Zscaler, Inc. Lifted by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Zscaler in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 20th. Zacks Research analyst D. Sinha now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.59). The consensus estimate for Zscaler’s current full-year earnings is ($1.83) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Zscaler’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.84) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.37) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.50) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ZS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Zscaler from $180.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $109.36 on Friday. Zscaler has a one year low of $107.11 and a one year high of $332.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,476,000 after purchasing an additional 68,982 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $413,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 6.8% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $579,945.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,545,639.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 6,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $716,685.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 302,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,480,780.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $579,945.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,545,639.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,560 shares of company stock worth $6,189,478 in the last three months. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

