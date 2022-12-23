Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Cut by Wedbush

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Constellation Brands in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 22nd. Wedbush analyst G. Pascarelli now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.88. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Constellation Brands’ current full-year earnings is $11.00 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.70 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.51 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.37 EPS.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. OTR Global raised Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.93.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $231.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 745.22, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $207.59 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,032.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,671,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $1,042,207.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,781,733.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,671,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock worth $1,124,869,978. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 163.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,376,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,412,000 after buying an additional 176,991 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 103,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,801,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $507,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,697,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,621,000 after buying an additional 45,493 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.