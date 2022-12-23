Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Reduced by Oppenheimer

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of FedEx in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now anticipates that the shipping service provider will post earnings per share of $2.69 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.11. The consensus estimate for FedEx’s current full-year earnings is $13.63 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for FedEx’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.10 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FDX. Susquehanna raised their price objective on FedEx from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Loop Capital lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $339.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.84.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE:FDX opened at $175.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FedEx has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $266.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS.

Institutional Trading of FedEx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,835,505 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,796,508,000 after purchasing an additional 220,183 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in FedEx by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,426,647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,950,795,000 after purchasing an additional 98,022 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,818,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,497,094,000 after purchasing an additional 469,345 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in FedEx by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,878,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,060,573,000 after purchasing an additional 445,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 15.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $929,536,000 after acquiring an additional 554,395 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 36.14%.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

