Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Reduced by Analyst

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for CONMED in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 20th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.99. The consensus estimate for CONMED’s current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. CONMED had a negative net margin of 7.74% and a positive return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $275.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.23 million.

CONMED Price Performance

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CONMED from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

NYSE CNMD opened at $86.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.32, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.75. CONMED has a 1 year low of $71.09 and a 1 year high of $155.51.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. CONMED’s payout ratio is -27.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total transaction of $401,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CONMED

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 24.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 499.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of CONMED during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of CONMED in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in CONMED by 8.1% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Featured Stories

