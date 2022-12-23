QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by XR Securities LLC

XR Securities LLC cut its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,450 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 13,123 shares during the quarter. XR Securities LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $16,136,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,961 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,022,847 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,534,730,000 after acquiring an additional 643,310 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,394,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,970 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,775,033 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,120,924,000 after acquiring an additional 431,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,912 shares of company stock worth $4,226,187 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. HSBC initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.31.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $110.68 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.10.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 26.36%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

