QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Position Increased by Access Financial Services Inc.

Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,825 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up 0.9% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $338,027,000 after purchasing an additional 245,335 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 98.1% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,098 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.7% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $110.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $123.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.10. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,912 shares of company stock worth $4,226,187 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.31.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

