QV Investors Inc. Acquires 31,575 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

QV Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 105.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,515 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,575 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 108.9% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Oracle to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.08.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $80.49 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $90.36. The firm has a market cap of $217.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.74 and a 200 day moving average of $73.67.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 174.60%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

