QV Investors Inc. Buys 44,435 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

QV Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 320,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,435 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway accounts for 3.4% of QV Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $34,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 108.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 74.7% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

CNI opened at $119.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $80.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.17 and its 200 day moving average is $118.24. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.79 and a 12-month high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.15.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Further Reading

