RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Trading Down 5.3%

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.63 and last traded at $17.63. 2,631 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 421,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.62.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, RAPT Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

In related news, insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $111,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,548. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $243,990 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 12.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 8,685 shares in the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,999,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 159.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,273,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,650,000 after purchasing an additional 783,026 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 18.3% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,283,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,891,000 after purchasing an additional 18,363 shares in the last quarter.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

