Ravencoin (RVN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4.39 Million

Ravencoin (RVN) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 23rd. During the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Ravencoin has a total market capitalization of $239.65 million and approximately $4.39 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0199 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002265 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $873.87 or 0.05198806 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.18 or 0.00500827 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000198 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,987.96 or 0.29674223 BTC.
About Ravencoin
RVN is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 12,024,166,151 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is https://reddit.com/r/ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ravencoin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
