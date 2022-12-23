Raymond James Initiates Coverage on Tapestry (NYSE:TPR)

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 price target on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tapestry from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tapestry from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tapestry has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.88.

Tapestry Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TPR opened at $37.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.52. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $42.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 35.86%. Analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Insider Transactions at Tapestry

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $60,954.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,118.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tapestry

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,268 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 61,235 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 14,759 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,226 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after buying an additional 15,794 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,823 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,563,000. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

