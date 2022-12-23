Raymond James Lowers NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Price Target to $23.00

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NTST. TheStreet downgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on NETSTREIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America cut NETSTREIT from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.57.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

NETSTREIT Price Performance

Shares of NTST opened at $19.03 on Monday. NETSTREIT has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $23.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.75 and its 200-day moving average is $19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96.

NETSTREIT Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NETSTREIT

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 500.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in NETSTREIT by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the third quarter worth $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in NETSTREIT by 18.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in NETSTREIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000.

About NETSTREIT

(Get Rating)

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.