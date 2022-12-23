Raymond James Lowers NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Price Target to $23.00

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on NTST. TheStreet downgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on NETSTREIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America cut NETSTREIT from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.57.
NETSTREIT Price Performance
Shares of NTST opened at $19.03 on Monday. NETSTREIT has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $23.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.75 and its 200-day moving average is $19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96.
NETSTREIT Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NETSTREIT
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in NETSTREIT by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the third quarter worth $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in NETSTREIT by 18.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in NETSTREIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000.
About NETSTREIT
NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.
