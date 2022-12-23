Raymond James Lowers Opsens (CVE:OPS) Price Target to C$3.50

Opsens (CVE:OPS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 151.80% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Opsens from C$3.35 to C$3.75 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Opsens Price Performance

Shares of Opsens stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$1.39. 24,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,144. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.39. Opsens has a 1-year low of C$1.11 and a 1-year high of C$1.83.

About Opsens

Opsens Inc provides fiber optic sensing technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Industrial. In Medical segment, the Company focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) in interventional cardiology. In Industrial segment, it develops, manufactures and installs fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications, such as the monitoring of oil wells and other industrial applications.

