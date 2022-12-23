Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) shot up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.53 and last traded at $8.52. 2,145 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 414,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on RYAM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from $2.60 to $1.90 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.
