Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) shot up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.53 and last traded at $8.52. 2,145 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 414,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RYAM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from $2.60 to $1.90 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Condire Management LP lifted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 6,209,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,507 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC lifted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 3,276,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,441 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,304,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,713,000 after acquiring an additional 717,466 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 325.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 568,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 435,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 147.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 575,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 342,790 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

