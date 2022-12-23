Reabold Resources (LON:RBD) Trading 5% Higher

Reabold Resources Plc (LON:RBD – Get Rating) traded up 5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.21 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.21 ($0.00). 4,263,420 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 38,732,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.20 ($0.00).
The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03.
Reabold Resources Company Profile
Reabold Resources Plc invests in upstream oil and gas projects. Its exploration licenses include PEDL 183 license area situated in the United Kingdom; Monroe Swell and West Brentwood license areas located in the United States; and Parta exploration license area situated in Romania. The company was formerly known as Adventis Group plc and changed its name to Reabold Resources Plc in December 2012.
