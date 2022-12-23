Regent Investment Management LLC Buys 350 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Regent Investment Management LLC increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,510 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the software company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 2,720 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,384 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,728,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,561 shares of company stock valued at $9,386,554. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock opened at $336.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.26. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $582.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $323.85 and a 200 day moving average of $354.54.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.88.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

