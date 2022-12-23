Regent Investment Management LLC Buys 448 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Regent Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,412 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 1.1% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE:LOW opened at $199.15 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $260.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.64 and a 200 day moving average of $194.94. The firm has a market cap of $123.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on LOW. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.92.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.