Regent Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Regent Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. United Bank lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 7,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE NEE opened at $83.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $165.61 billion, a PE ratio of 42.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $1,071,735.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,341.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $1,071,735.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,341.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

