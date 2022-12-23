Regent Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,115 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 1.2% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. QV Investors Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 280,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after purchasing an additional 39,160 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 34,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 52,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its stake in Bank of America by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 30,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.84.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America stock opened at $32.39 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

