Regent Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Regent Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,642 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 13,890 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in Comcast by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Comcast by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after acquiring an additional 928,627 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $344,000. Finally, 55I LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $34.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.93. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $52.10. The company has a market capitalization of $150.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Comcast to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.55.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

