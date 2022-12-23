Regent Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Regent Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 21,702 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TECK. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Teck Resources by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 56.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Teck Resources Stock Down 1.8 %

TECK opened at $37.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.16. The company has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.10. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $24.72 and a 1 year high of $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 22.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.0939 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.63%.

Teck Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Stories

