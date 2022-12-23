Regent Investment Management LLC Has $395,000 Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,890 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Cowen reduced their price target on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen reduced their price target on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.26.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $77.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.46. The company has a market cap of $102.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.73. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $114.31.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.47%.

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

