Regent Investment Management LLC Invests $232,000 in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 16.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,698,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,253,000 after acquiring an additional 241,653 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 85,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 59,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

STAG opened at $32.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.79 and its 200 day moving average is $31.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.99. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $48.27.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.78%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

