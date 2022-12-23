Relaxing Retirement Coach Buys 93,413 Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Relaxing Retirement Coach boosted its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Get Rating) by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,413 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF makes up 1.8% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Relaxing Retirement Coach owned about 1.53% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $3,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000.
Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of DFAR opened at $21.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.61. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $19.12 and a 12-month high of $29.60.
