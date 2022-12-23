Relaxing Retirement Coach Grows Stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Relaxing Retirement Coach grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Get Rating) by 113.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,494 shares during the period. Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,964,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $990,000,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $4,080,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,905,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,366,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $21.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.79.

