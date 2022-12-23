Relaxing Retirement Coach Has $43.70 Million Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Relaxing Retirement Coach boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,125,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,645 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up about 20.6% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Relaxing Retirement Coach owned about 0.87% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $43,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $41.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.20 and its 200 day moving average is $42.34. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $37.96 and a 1 year high of $52.22.

