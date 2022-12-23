Relaxing Retirement Coach Purchases 20,926 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Relaxing Retirement Coach boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 86.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,926 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up 0.5% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $62,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1,542.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA DFIV opened at $30.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.98. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.52 and a 52 week high of $35.63.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.