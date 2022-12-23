RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) Announces Dividend of $0.00

RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0035 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd.

RENN Fund Trading Down 6.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN RCG opened at $1.83 on Friday. RENN Fund has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $2.80.

Institutional Trading of RENN Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RENN Fund stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,920 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in RENN Fund were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

RENN Fund Company Profile

RENN Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by RENN Capital Group, Inc The fund is co-managed by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies.

