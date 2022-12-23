Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Amcor plc’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:AMCR)

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Amcor in a report issued on Wednesday, December 21st. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Amcor’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Amcor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 28.47%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.15.

NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.98 on Friday. Amcor has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.50%.

In related news, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $66,612.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $66,612.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 497,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $5,954,323.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,080,955 shares of company stock valued at $13,145,237 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Amcor by 1,680.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 406.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Amcor by 29.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Amcor by 78.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. 46.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

