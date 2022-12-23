Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Comerica Incorporated’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Comerica in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 21st. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $8.66 per share for the year. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Comerica’s current full-year earnings is $8.48 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.31 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CMA. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Comerica from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Compass Point reduced their price target on Comerica to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James upgraded Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on Comerica from $105.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Comerica from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.09.

CMA opened at $65.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Comerica has a 12 month low of $62.83 and a 12 month high of $102.09.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.20 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 30.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Comerica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Comerica by 292.3% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Comerica during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Comerica by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

