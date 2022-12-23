Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Old Second Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Old Second Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, December 21st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Old Second Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

OSBC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Old Second Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OSBC stock opened at $16.38 on Friday. Old Second Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $730.06 million, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.84.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $67.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.37 million.

Old Second Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Second Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSBC. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 2,797.7% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,812,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715,296 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,925,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,934,000 after acquiring an additional 572,257 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 849,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,329,000 after acquiring an additional 496,218 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,753,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,001,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,401,000 after acquiring an additional 420,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

Featured Stories

