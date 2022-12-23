Research Analysts Offer Predictions for ABVC BioPharma, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ABVC)

ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABVC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Small Cap boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of ABVC BioPharma in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 20th. Zacks Small Cap analyst M. Marin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.65). The consensus estimate for ABVC BioPharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.65) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for ABVC BioPharma’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.
Separately, Maxim Group downgraded shares of ABVC BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.
ABVC BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs and medical devices to fulfill unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing ABV-1501, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials a combination therapy for triple negative breast cancer; ABV-1504 has completed Phase II clinical trials for major depressive disorders; ABV-1505, which is in Phase II clinical trials for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; ABV-1703 has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; ABV-1702 has completed Phase I clinical trials to treat myelodysplastic syndromes; ABV-1601 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating depression in cancer patients; and ABV-1701 Vitargus for the treatment of retinal detachment or vitreous hemorrhage.
