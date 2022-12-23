Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December 23rd (1COV, AVO, AXSM, AZN, CLF, CYTK, DRXGF, FBIN, FUBO, GSK)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, December 23rd:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €41.00 ($43.62) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) had its target price trimmed by Stephens from $20.00 to $15.00.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $62.00 to $98.00.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) was given a £125 ($151.85) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $26.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $58.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,000 ($12.15) to GBX 1,100 ($13.36).

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $59.82 to $64.00.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $4.50 to $3.00.

GSK (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 1,450 ($17.61) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $104.00 to $116.00.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $100.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $63.00 to $60.00.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Co. from $100.00 to $49.00.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $82.00 to $65.00.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its price target reduced by Stephens from $64.00 to $53.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) had its price target raised by Roth Capital from $85.00 to $90.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00.

Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$3.50.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) had its target price cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $20.00 to $14.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $125.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $127.00 to $115.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $131.00 to $119.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $121.00 to $119.00.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $2.00 to $5.00.

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) was given a €11.00 ($11.70) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $250.00 to $175.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $14.00.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $16.00 to $11.00.

