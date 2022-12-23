RH (RH) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for RH (NYSE: RH):

12/17/2022 – RH was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/12/2022 – RH was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $227.00.

12/12/2022 – RH had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $243.00 to $254.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/12/2022 – RH had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $350.00 to $320.00.

12/12/2022 – RH had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $350.00 to $320.00.

12/12/2022 – RH had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $420.00 to $370.00.

12/9/2022 – RH was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/9/2022 – RH had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $315.00 to $310.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/9/2022 – RH had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $325.00 to $300.00.

12/9/2022 – RH had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $375.00 to $322.00.

12/9/2022 – RH had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $275.00 to $300.00.

12/2/2022 – RH had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $262.00 to $280.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/1/2022 – RH was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/21/2022 – RH was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $243.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $328.00.

11/18/2022 – RH was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $270.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $274.00.

10/31/2022 – RH had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $338.00 to $305.00.

RH Stock Up 0.8 %

RH stock traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $264.41. 568,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,289. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $261.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.23. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.62. RH has a fifty-two week low of $207.37 and a fifty-two week high of $556.59.

Get RH alerts:

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.72 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $869.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.05 million. RH had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 15.29%. On average, research analysts predict that RH will post 25.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at RH

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RH

In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.34, for a total value of $32,378.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,733.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.34, for a total value of $32,378.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,733.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.96, for a total value of $250,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,139,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 447,442 shares of company stock valued at $115,274,393 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in RH by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,623,000 after buying an additional 98,713 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in RH by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,639,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,341,000 after buying an additional 194,960 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in RH by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,042,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,290,000 after buying an additional 88,989 shares during the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP grew its stake in RH by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,647,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in RH by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 677,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,960,000 after buying an additional 17,196 shares during the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.