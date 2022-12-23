Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSBGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, January 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd.

Riverview Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Riverview Bancorp has a payout ratio of 27.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Riverview Bancorp to earn $0.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.9%.

Riverview Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of RVSB stock opened at $7.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.90. Riverview Bancorp has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $8.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSBGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 million. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 30.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Riverview Bancorp in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Riverview Bancorp

In other news, Director Larry Hoff bought 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $61,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,248. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riverview Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,696,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,809,000 after purchasing an additional 23,551 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Riverview Bancorp by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 669,877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after buying an additional 411,131 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Riverview Bancorp by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 125,502 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 11,455 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Riverview Bancorp by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,683 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Riverview Bancorp by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 97,002 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 22,257 shares during the last quarter. 63.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile



Riverview Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

See Also

Dividend History for Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB)

