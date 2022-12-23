Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, January 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd.

Riverview Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Riverview Bancorp has a payout ratio of 27.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Riverview Bancorp to earn $0.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.9%.

Riverview Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of RVSB stock opened at $7.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.90. Riverview Bancorp has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $8.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Riverview Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RVSB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 million. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 30.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Riverview Bancorp in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Riverview Bancorp

In other news, Director Larry Hoff bought 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $61,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,248. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riverview Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,696,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,809,000 after purchasing an additional 23,551 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Riverview Bancorp by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 669,877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after buying an additional 411,131 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Riverview Bancorp by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 125,502 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 11,455 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Riverview Bancorp by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,683 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Riverview Bancorp by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 97,002 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 22,257 shares during the last quarter. 63.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

See Also

