RNC Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

RNC Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TAP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 71.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 12,357 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 30,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 14,885 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $977,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 20,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TAP. Wedbush began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of TAP opened at $51.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.89. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $44.89 and a 52 week high of $60.12. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.86.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.04). Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.