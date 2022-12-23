RNC Capital Management LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

RNC Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 153.5% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 760,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,857,000 after acquiring an additional 460,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $681,000. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.83.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC opened at $40.68 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.23. The stock has a market cap of $155.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

