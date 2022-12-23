RNC Capital Management LLC Has $3.03 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

RNC Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,402 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $141.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.38. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $254.87. The company has a market cap of $65.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.64.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

