RNC Capital Management LLC Has $4.70 Million Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

RNC Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,406,000 after buying an additional 10,225 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth $433,000. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $231.01 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.59 and a 1 year high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 745.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $242.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.45.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.29. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 1,032.29%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands to $281.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.93.

In other Constellation Brands news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,671,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

