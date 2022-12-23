RNC Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

RNC Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 196,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $214.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.46. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $202.05 and a one year high of $310.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

