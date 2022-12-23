RNC Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 493,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Phillips 66 accounts for about 2.5% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. RNC Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Phillips 66 worth $39,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 210.6% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Price Performance

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $335,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PSX stock opened at $100.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.66. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $70.66 and a 12-month high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.48. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The firm had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 19.53 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.75%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

