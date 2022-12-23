RNC Capital Management LLC Sells 4,035 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

RNC Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 805,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,035 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National comprises 2.2% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. RNC Capital Management LLC owned 0.47% of Lincoln National worth $35,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LNC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 294.1% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LNC shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln National to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.15.

Insider Activity

Lincoln National Stock Performance

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $46,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,145.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LNC opened at $29.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $28.61 and a 52-week high of $76.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.22.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($10.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($12.16). The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. Analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post -4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently -14.94%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.