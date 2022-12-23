RNC Capital Management LLC Sells 7,174 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

RNC Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 314,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,174 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up about 1.6% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $26,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PM. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.
Philip Morris International Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $100.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.50. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.70.
Philip Morris International Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 90.55%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PM has been the subject of several research reports. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.64.
Philip Morris International Profile
Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Philip Morris International (PM)
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe
- Will The Sun Shine On These 3 Large-Cap Solar Stocks In 2023?
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.