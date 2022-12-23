RNC Capital Management LLC Sells 7,174 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

RNC Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 314,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,174 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up about 1.6% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $26,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PM. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $100.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.50. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.70.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 90.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the subject of several research reports. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.