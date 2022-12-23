Robert Blair Tamblyn Acquires 4,200 Shares of Timbercreek Financial Corp (TSE:MTG) Stock

Timbercreek Financial Corp (TSE:MTG – Get Rating) Director Robert Blair Tamblyn bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,551.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 124,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$873,716.41.
Timbercreek Financial Stock Performance
Timbercreek Financial Corp has a 1-year low of C$7.16 and a 1-year high of C$8.66.
Timbercreek Financial Company Profile
