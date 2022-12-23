Robert W. Baird Lowers L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) to Neutral

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $241.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $290.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $266.46.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $204.81 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $202.31 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.64. The company has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. Analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.78%.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,445 shares of company stock worth $9,243,591 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Articles

