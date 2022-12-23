Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) PT Lowered to $35.00

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Bank of America from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 94.77% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.55.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.4 %
Shares of RCKT traded down $1.23 on Friday, hitting $17.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,091. The company has a quick ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.30. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $24.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.47.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,494,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,727,000 after buying an additional 488,509 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,417,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,544,000 after buying an additional 62,020 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,392,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,142,000 after buying an additional 856,076 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,133,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,832,000 after purchasing an additional 238,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,693,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,306,000 after purchasing an additional 373,201 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.
