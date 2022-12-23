Rocket Pool (RPL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $384,695.94

Rocket Pool (RPL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Rocket Pool has a total market capitalization of $378.93 million and approximately $384,695.94 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. One Rocket Pool token can now be purchased for $19.90 or 0.00118091 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 18,970,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,042,008 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net.

Rocket Pool Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service.The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

